Building streets that keep people safe while biking or walking is good for people and good for business. Augusta’s streets can be challenging for all of us to navigate. It is hard to walk and bike on them, and it is hard for cars to see and stop for pedestrians.

Western Avenue is one of our most challenging streets to navigate on foot or bike. The crosswalks are spaced far apart, the traffic is heavy and fast, the timing for crossing at lights is short, and it can be very hard for people in cars to see people walking or biking because of minimal lighting at crosswalks.

There are consequences from this street being poorly designed for people walking. Notably, people who live in the neighborhoods near Western Avenue risk their lives when crossing or walking along the street to shop and go to work. Tragically, one of our neighbors, Dana Banister, recently died while walking on Western Avenue.

For the week of Feb. 2, Fast Eddie’s Express Car Wash, VIP Tires & Service, Sprague and Curtis Real Estate, Margo & Co. Hair Salon, The Masiello Group, Subway, Senator Inn and Hoang Realty are using their valuable advertising space to urge people to drive safely on Western Avenue and watch out for people walking.

Thank you to the business partners who care about the people who work, shop, and live in Augusta. Be sure to give them your patronage as a way to thank them for their commitment to keeping people safe while walking in our town!

From your friends at Cyclists and Pedestrians Invigorating Augusta Life (CAPITAL). Find out more at www.facebook.com/CAPITALbikeped.

Kalie Hess and Kirsten Brewer

Augusta

