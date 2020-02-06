AUGUSTA — A program, MaineGeneral Home Care and Hospice, will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the Michael Klahr Center on the University of Maine at Augusta campus, at 46 University Drive.

Heather Desjardins, community and facility liaison, MaineGeneral HomeCare & Hospice, will be the presenter.

The program will highlight what hospice is all about and what services may be available to a patient and a primary caregiver when an end-of-life situation arises.

This is an opportunity to learn about the numerous services provided by MaineGeneral Medical Center.

For more information about this presentation or the Senior College program, call the Senior College office at 621-3551 or email [email protected].

Senior College, located on the UMA campus, offers numerous activities for seniors over age 50. One activity, called Brown Bag Program, is the sponsor of this program. This consists of an informal lecture series which offers a variety of subjects on a weekly Tuesday basis during January and February at the Klahr Center from noon to about 1 p.m. Attendance is free to the public.

