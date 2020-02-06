Mt. Vernon and Vienna have planned the following February Frolix event for the second week of February.

• Learn to Knit/Crochet will begin at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at Dr. Shaw Memorial Library, 344 Pond Road, in Mt Vernon. Supplies for a valentine project and patient teachers will be provided.

• Story Hour is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb 12, at Dr. Shaw Memorial Library. The reading of a story will be followed by an appropriate craft or other activity.

• Game Night will begin at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at the Community Center, 2 Main St., in Mt. Vernon.

• Valentine’s Day Dinner is set for 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Olde Post Office Café, 366 Pond Road, in Mt. Vernon. Music will be provided by Tom Giorodono. Call 293-4978 for reservations.

• A concert featuring Sandy River Ramblers will begin at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Community Center.

Check the Dr. Shaw Memorial Library Facebook page for weather cancellations.

For more information, email [email protected]

