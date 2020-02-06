WATERVILLE – Barbara “Barbie” Jean Dow, 53, passed away Feb. 2, 2020 at Mount Saint Joseph Nursing Home in Waterville, surrounded by her family. She was born March 13, 1966 in Pittsfield, the daughter of George Irving Dow and Beulah Ann (Norwood) Dow Woodbury.

She was educated in the schools of Waterville and graduated from Waterville Senior High School in 1997. She enjoyed drawing, arts and crafts, and studying the history of the Holocaust.

Barbara is survived by her son, Tony Joseph Dow; four sisters, Lisa Lindquist and husband David of Oakland, Clarice Annie Woodbury and husband Joey of Hartland, Robin Libby and husband Junior of Bar Harbor, Marie Pinkham and husband Gordon of St. Augustine, Fla., brother, Kenny Woodbury of Massachusetts; many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express a special thank you to the wonderful staff members who took care of Barbie at Mount Saint Joseph’s.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Mount Saint Joseph’s Chapel, 7 Highwood Avenue, Waterville.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Barbie’s memory to the children’s section of your local library or school library or the

Kidney Foundation of Maine

P.O. Box 1134

Portland, ME 04104

