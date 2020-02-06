FREEDOM – Bruce Dwain Jansen, 77, passed away Feb. 1, 2020 at Oak Grove Center in Waterville. He was born Nov. 3, 1942 in Kingston, N.Y., the son of Harry and Frances (Whittaker) Jansen.

He attended Kingston, N.Y. area schools and many firefitter schools during 20 years of service. He was a member of the New York Fire Fighters’ Union and enjoyed golf and baseball.

He was a veteran who proudly served his country in the Unites States Navy from 1960 to 1963 until his honorable discharge.

After retiring, he went to truck drive that was a dream. Long haul and in New England as owner/operator for RL Hodges and Dysarts in Bangor. He was a volunteer fire fighter in Port Ewen, N.Y. and professional fire fighter in New York.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothea “Dottie” (Stahlhammer) Jansen of Freedom; son, Todd M. Jansen and wife Julie of New York; two stepdaughters, Karen Traber of Freedom, Donna Collier of Prior, Oklahoma; three brothers, Harry Jansen of Perry, Georgia, Raymond L. Jansen of New York, James Jansen and wife Haddiann of West Hurley, N.Y., four sisters, Nancy Jansen Morgan of Frankforth, Ky., Carol of New York, Lois Bundy of West Hurley, N.Y., and Irine Winchell and companion Ken of New York; Janis Jansen, mother of his son, Todd; many nieces and nephews;

He was predeceased by his brother, Warren Jansen.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date in New York at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make

donations in Bruce’s

memory to the

Vassalboro United

Methodist Church

Route 32

Vassalboro, Maine

