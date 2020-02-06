AUGUSTA – June Bryant Cushman died in Augusta on Feb. 2, 2020 at the age of 89.

Born Dec. 15, 1930 in Bryant’s Pond as the only child to Leslie and Edith Bryant, June graduated from Woodstock High School in 1949 and married Irving Cushman in 1950. During their 56 years of marriage, they raised their children Iris and Dale in Augusta while summering at camp on Narrows Pond. Irving and June then settled in Winthrop.

June was an avid reader and word game aficionado (even if she did have to call Dale for help once in awhile on the Jumble). She also enjoyed sewing, playing cards, gardening in the raspberry patch, and cheering on her grandkids in their athletic endeavors. She was an excellent cook with memorable “pea feeds” and Thanksgiving dinners. Her apple cake and yeast rolls are items of mouthwatering legend. June and Irving retired to extensive travel throughout the Western U.S., and wintered in Florida.

Her many and varied interests coupled with her quick wit and humor led to memorable conversations. June had a newspaper clipping for most topics and a song for every subject. Carrying a tune was not her specialty, but that never slowed her down. Her laugh was often and infectious.

She is predeceased by her parents, Leslie and Edith; and her husband, Irving.

She is survived by her children and their spouses, Dale and Deborah Cushman and Iris and Bob Obie; four grandchildren, Eric Obie, Angela Bivins, Josh Cushman and Jared Cushman; and 10 great-grandchildren.

One last Jumble for June: UYO ERA VEDOL

Please make any donations in her memory to Woodstock Historical Society or Maine General Health Hospice.

