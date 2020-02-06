CLINTON – Larry A. Bailey, 54, entered Heaven peacefully on Feb. 3, 2020. He lost his battle with cancer at home, surrounded by his family and friends.

The proud son of Donald C. Bailey and Shirley J. Bailey was born on Oct. 23, 1965 in Boothbay Harbor. Larry graduated from Lawrence High School in 1984. Larry spent most of his adult life as a mill worker. Larry was employed at Huhtamaki in Waterville as a packer. He was a member of Waterville Elks and USW Union. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing, disc golfing, going to the casino, playing cornhole, camping and spending time with family, friends and his grandchildren. He was a lifelong Miami Dolphins and Boston Bruins fan. Larry was a great son, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.

Larry was predeceased by his father, Donald Bailey Sr.; and four brothers-in-law.

He is survived by his loving wife, Tammie Frappier Bailey; their two sons, Dylan Bailey of Clinton, Steven Rodrigue Jr. and daughter-in-law Javae Wood of Clinton; two grandchildren, Ryder Rodrigue and Raelyn Rodrigue; mother, Shirley J. Bailey of Clinton, mother-in-law, Hazel Tardiff and husband Kevin Tardiff of Fairfield, father-in-law, Maurice Frappier Sr. and wife Glennis Frappier of Waterville; and nine siblings, sisters, Brenda Libby and Fiancé, Ron Chipman of Poland, Terry Ledford and husband Wayne Ledford of Peoria Ariz., brothers, Donald Bailey Jr. and wife Arlene Bailey of Rustburg Va., Rodney Bailey and wife Debbie Bailey of Sidney, brothers-in-law, Moe Frappier Jr. of Canaan, Buddy Frappier of Colorado Springs Colo., sister-in-law, Heather Brickett and husband Shawn Brickett of Fairfield, brothers-in-law, Scott Ward of Livermore Falls and Jamie Ward and wife Angela Ward of Clinton; many uncles, aunts; nieces, nephews; great-nieces, great-nephew and cousins; best friends, Pete Towers and wife Nicole Towers of Clinton, Bruce Richards and wife Eileen Richards of Winslow, Jay Smith of Albion, Clarence Robinson and wife Lisa Robinson of Clinton and many more friends.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Alfond Cancer Center in Augusta for their excellent compassion and care.

Services will be held on Feb. 15, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the East Benton Christian Church, 500 East Benton Rd. Benton, with celebration of life to follow. Facilitated by John Richards and Donald Bailey Jr. A graveside service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to

American Cancer Society

New England Division

One Bowdoin Mill Island

Suite 300

Topsham, ME 04086-1240

