High school students from Rangeley Lakes Regional School recently participated in the national Poetry Out Loud competition held at the RFA Lakeside Theater in Rangeley, according to a news release from Rangeley Friends of the Arts.

As part of their participation in the event, each student created a piece of art in response to their poem. These original artworks will be displayed from Feb. 15 to 29 alongside the poems in an exhibit at the Lakeside Contemporary Art Gallery in the lobby of the RFA Lakeside Theater, 2493 Main St.

An free opening reception to meet the students is set for 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, which will include complimentary snacks and cash bar (beer/wine). This exhibit is in conjunction with The Kitchen Table story-telling presentation that same evening at 7 p.m., during which selected students will be presenting their poems.

Gallery hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, as well as when the theater is open for events.

For tickets for The Kitchen Table, or more information, visit rangeleyarts.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: