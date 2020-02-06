The Rotary Club of Gardiner recently received a $4,000 grant through Rotary International District 7790 The goal of the grant, “Toiletries and Toe Covers,” is to assist Gardiner Area High and Middle school’s many youths with basic toiletries and footwear.

In addition to the grant money received, a monetary donation has been received from the First Baptist Church of Gardiner, more than 100 pairs of sneakers were donated by New Balance in Norridgewock, and more than 50 pairs of boots were donated by Gardiner Rotarians and Camden National Bank. Many pairs of sneakers were distributed over the holidays to families in need and boots and sneakers have been delivered to the four elementary schools and the middle school.

The Rotary Club will continue this effort throughout the year and hopes that funds/donations will continue to be available into the next school year.

For information, contact the Grant Administrator, Rotary Club of Gardiner, P.O. Box 365, Gardiner, ME 04345.

