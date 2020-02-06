University of Maine Cooperative Extension will host a wild blueberry conference from 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 (snow date: Feb. 29), at the Hollywood Casino Hotel, 500 Main St., Bangor, according to a news release from the UMaine Extension.

The conference will include the latest research on management of diseases and pests, updates from the Maine Wild Blueberry Commission, a grower panel discussion, and separate afternoon sessions with a choice between value-added products or crop production focus.

The conference fee is by donation and includes lunch; registration is required.

Participants need to register online by Sunday, Feb. 16, at extension.umaine.edu . Pesticide credits will be available.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Mary Michaud at 581-3175 or [email protected].

More information also is available on the conference website or by contacting UMaine Extension blueberry specialist Lily Calderwood at 581-3193 or [email protected].

