A Wiscasset man is facing multiple criminal charges after police say he broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home and barricaded himself in a bedroom with the woman and her two children.

Miles Brewer, 39, of Wiscasset, was arrested Wednesday evening and charged with domestic violence aggravated assault, domestic violence criminal threatening, aggravated assault, criminal threatening, burglary, unlawful possession of drugs and operating under the influence.

According to a statement posted on the police department’s Facebook page, Wiscasset police received a 911 hangup call around 6 p.m. that led them to the home. There, officers found a door had been forced opened and they heard voices that sounded as though people were in distress.

Police allege that Brewer forced his way into the home where he assaulted his ex-girlfriend and her teenage son, who tried to defend his mother by using a stun gun.

When officers entered the home a female on the first floor directed officers to a second-floor bedroom, where Brewer was barricaded with his ex-girlfriend and her children. Officers forced their way into the bedroom.

Brewer was arrested and taken to the Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset where he was awaiting arraignment.

Wiscasset police said the incident demonstrates the need for residents to clearly display address numbers on their homes. When officers responded to the source of the phone call Wednesday, they encountered two adjacent houses with no address numbers on them. If they hadn’t heard loud voices from one house, police said, “There could have been a further delay and possibly a much different outcome.”

