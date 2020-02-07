BEVERLY, Mass. — Grace Chute, of Kents Hill, and Brooke DePuy, of Litchfield, were named to the 2019 fall semester dean’s list at Endicott College.
Chute, a marketing communications and advertising major, is the daughter of Daniel and Erica Chute.
DePuy, a major in athletic training, is the daughter of Richard and Laurel DePuy.
To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must obtain a minimum grade point average of 3.5, receive no letter grade below “C,” have no withdrawal grades, and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 credits for the semester.
