ATLANTA, Ga. — Rocko Graziano, of Readfield, has earned a Master of Science in Computer Science from the Georgia Institute of Technology.
Graziano was among approximately 4,200 undergraduate and graduate students who received degrees during Georgia Tech’s 258th Commencement exercises Dec. 13 and 14 at the McCamish Pavilion.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Community
Area students named to Endicott College dean’s list
-
Community
Grants available for Franklin, Somerset county nonprofits
-
Community
Waterville Senior High School honor roll
-
Community
Caitlin Paul named 2020 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program candidate
-
Community
McCowan named to Muhlenberg College dean’s list