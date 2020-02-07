ATLANTA, Ga. — Rocko Graziano, of Readfield, has earned a Master of Science in Computer Science from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

Graziano was among approximately 4,200 undergraduate and graduate students who received degrees during Georgia Tech’s 258th Commencement exercises Dec. 13 and 14 at the McCamish Pavilion.

