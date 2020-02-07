The snow, sleet and freezing rain that has coated much of the state with an icy glaze is expected to continue for most of Friday, creating treacherous travel conditions across Maine.

State offices and schools are closed Friday and officials warned drivers to stay off the roads if possible. Forecasters say ice accumulating on branches could cause isolated power outages. Heavy precipitation is expected to slow both the morning and evening commutes, though no major crashes had been reported early Friday.

“If you don’t have to out, don’t go out,” said Paul Merrill, spokesman for the Maine Department of Transportation.

Gov. Janet Mills announced early Friday that all state offices will be closed. The Maine Legislature also announced all legislative offices are closed Friday.

“Snow, sleet and freezing rain are taking their toll on our roadways this morning, creating hazardous driving conditions that are expected to remain throughout the day,” Mills said in a statement. “I have directed all state offices closed, and I urge Maine people to exercise extreme caution if they must be on the roads and give our road crews and first responders plenty of room as they work to keep us safe.”

The biggest threat Friday is likely to be ice accumulations in Portland, where freezing rain is expected all day.

Chris Kimble, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, said he expects ice accumulation of about a quarter of an inch, which is not enough to cause widespread power outages, but could cause isolated outages.

Kimble said drivers should stay alert for slippery spots even on roads that may seem well-treated.

“The biggest impact may be on untreated sidewalks, decks and patios,” he said. “These areas will be slick and people will need to take extra precautions to avoid falling.”

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for coastal and southwestern Maine that remains in effect until 10 p.m. Friday. A winter storm warning is in effect for inland and northern areas.

The weather service also issued a coastal flood advisory for York and Cumberland counties until 11 a.m. Friday. Isolated minor coastal flooding and beach erosion are possible Friday morning, according to the weather service.

Kimble said precipitation should end in southern Maine by 9 p.m. Rain likely will switch to snow late Friday, but likely will only be a dusting in southern Maine, he said.

Much colder weather is on tap for the weekend, with the temperature in Portland expected to drop to around 0 on Saturday night. The next chance for precipitation is late Sunday into Monday.

Dozens of schools, colleges, child care centers and town offices in southern Maine are closed Friday because of weather.

A few minor slide-offs and no major crashes had been reported by 7 a.m., but transportation officials warned that could change as traffic volume increases.

“It helps that many places are closed,” Merrill said. “So far it seems the people who are out are driving slowly and taking the necessary precautions.”

Merrill said people who do have to drive today should take it slow, leave plenty of space between cars and allow plows room to work.

The speed limit on the Maine Turnpike and I-295 is reduced to 45 mph.

At the Portland International Jetport, a half-dozen flights scheduled to depart Friday morning were cancelled.

Central Maine Power was reporting a small outage in Gorham that was impacting 287 customers at 8 a.m. Emera Maine reported one customer was without power early Friday.

This story will be updated.

