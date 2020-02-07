CORNVILLE – Robert “Bob” V. Rowell, 72, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at CMMC in Lewiston, he was surrounded by his loving family.

Bob was born May 7, 1947, in Hartland, Maine, son of the late Vernon and Hazel (Harvey) Rowell. From the age of 8-months-old, Bob was raised by his grandparents, Howard and Gertrude Rowell and aunt, Madeline Rowell. Bob graduated from Athens Academy in 1966.

Shortly after graduating high school, Bob was drafted to serve in the U.S. Army, spending one year of his service in Vietnam. Not long after returning home from his time in the service he met and married the love of his life, Charlene. They just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Jan. 31, 2020.

Bob worked road construction, and was employed by Farrin Brothers and Smith many years.

Bob was an avid fisherman and hunter. At the age of 71, he was drawn for a moose permit, bagging his first moose.

Bob and Charlene spent many years camping with their family and friends. They traveled to Fryeburg Fair with their camper every fall for over 30 years. Bob was also a member of the “Somerset Ridge Runners” ATV club.

Bob made many friends during his lifetime. He was always the life of any family gathering or party. We will miss all of his jokes.

He is survived by his wife Charlene; his daughters, Kimberly (Jeff) Kimball, Michelle (Tony) Kimball; his grandchildren, Shelby (Colby) Prescott, Matt Kimball (Lindsey Stymiest), Travis Kimball, Tyler Kimball; his special little buddy his great-grandson Lane Prescott and soon to be great-granddaughter Alaina Prescott all of Cornville; his sisters, Sharon Flanders of Athens, Mary Alice Clark of Staten Island, N.Y., Lisa Liggy of Toms River, N.J.; his brothers, Michael Haley, Staten Island, N.Y., Terry Rowell of St. Albans, Vernon Rowell Jr. of Brewer; and his special cousin Diane Corson of Athens.

Bob was predeceased by his parents, grandparents, and brother Arthur Haley.

A graveside service will be held in the spring.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, Maine.

