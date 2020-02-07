PALMYRA – Arvella May Jones, 95, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at the Lakewood Nursing Home in Waterville.

She was born on June 26, 1924, in Dyer Brook, Maine, a daughter of the late Charles and Hazel (Mitchell) Robbins. She married her soulmate, William Jones, at a young age and they raised their family of seven children together.

Vella, as she was lovingly known, love being surrounded by her family. She enjoyed crocheting, quilting and making outfits for her doll collection. She was easy going and had a great sense of humor, always ready with a quick witty remark. She had a warm heart, opening her home to all, and had a deep love for animals, especially for her beloved cairn-terrier, Lady.

She is survived by her children: Glorine Jones of Palmyra, Hazel Garofoli and husband Robert of Rockland, Eldora Burns and husband Winston of Smyrna, Delaware, Charlene McConkie and husband Dan of St. George, Utah, Charles Jones and wife Arlene of Palmyra, Patricia Hubbard of Hartland, and Michael Jones and wife Rebecca of Newport; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and extended family members.

She was predeceased by her parents; her loving husband, William; granddaughter, Kelly Kelley, three great grandchildren, Michella, Jacob, and Justin; and four sisters: Joyce, Ardis, Alberta, and Chloris.

The family would like to say a very special thank you to the staff at Lakewood Nursing Home for their wonderful care and compassion.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m., Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, 191 Hartland Ave., Pittsfield. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, February 9, 2020, at the funeral home. A gathering will follow at the Irving Tanning Community Center, 62 Elm Street in Hartland. All are welcome. A spring committal will be held at the Pine Grove Cemetery, Route 152 in Hartland.

