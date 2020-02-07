PASSADUMKEAG – Curtis Adams, a man who did justly, loved mercy, and walked humbly with his God, finished his course early Sunday morning, February 2, 2020 in Passadumkeag, Maine.

Born on May 26, 1943, to Raymond and Ellen Adams, Curt attended various schools through eighth grade then went to work. He held various jobs, and served as a radioman in the U.S. Air Force.

Then one fateful day, his path crossed that of his lifelong love and helpmate Joan Bozenhard, of Massachusetts. The two married in 1966.

Curt graduated from the Northwestern School of Conservation in 1968 but chose a law enforcement career. In Camden, Ohio, he rose through the ranks to become Chief of Police, then served on the police force at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.

In 1983, after retiring from police work, Curt moved his family to Maine to build a homestead. God called him instead to build a Christian ministry, culminating in his pastorship of Passadumkeag Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Joan Adams, sister, Clara Jean Chavis, half-brother, Bobby Gene Hall, children, William (Becky), Thomas (Donna), Patricia, and Rebecca (Earl) Stevens; seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at Passadumkeag Baptist Church in Passadumkeag, Maine on Feb. 8, 2020 at 2 p.m. Reception after.

A memorial service will also be held at Fellowship Baptist Church in Augusta on Feb. 10, 2020 at 2 p.m. Reception after.

Burial with military honors will be at Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Augusta on 2/11/2020 at noon for family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, Maine. Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at www.plummerfh.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous