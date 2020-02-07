WATERVILLE – Francis “Buddy” Moser, 65, passed away unexpectedly on February 1, 2020 at his home in Waterville, Maine.

Buddy was born in Easton, Pennsylvania, on January 9, 1955, the son of Arthur and Marie (Belles) Moser.

In 1979, he moved to Waterville to be with his first love and eventually start his family. He worked numerous jobs including Waterville Windows Company, Fort Halifax Poultry and Packing Co., Cianbro, the Town of Fairfield, and his own odd job business.

Buddy was very craft-ful in making things out of wood and popsicle sticks. He enjoyed collecting baseball cards and antique glass bottles, cycling, camping, and fishing. He was a very avid handyman. He loved working odd jobs for friends and family and would never ask for anything in return.

Buddy was so proud of his “boys” and would brag about how accomplished they became to everyone he talked to. Known as “Pappy” to his grandbabies, they were his pride and joy. He enjoyed attending Hunter’s Karate tournaments, fishing with Lucas, coloring with Alyssa, and snuggling with Brady.

A special thanks and recognition to his very close Cousins, Elwood and John Kelson (and the entire Kelson family). A family he was very close to growing up. He spoke often about you guys and loved you dearly.

He was predeceased by both of his Parents, Arthur and Marie (Belles) Moser.

Buddy is survived by his two sons, Chris Moser and his partner, Sara Perry of Sidney; and Cory and his wife, Alex Moser of Sidney; his four, beloved grandbabies, Hunter, Lucas, Alyssa, and Brady; brother, Arthur “Artie” Moser; sister, Betty; half-sisters, Marty Labar and Linda Detwiler Rowley; and many extended family members in Pennsylvania.

Per Buddy’s wishes, there will be no services. A celebration of life will be planned at a later time.

In lieu of flowers, monetary donations in “Buddy Moser’s” memory can be made to the Sacred Heart Soup Kitchen,

70 Pleasant St.

Waterville, ME 04901.

