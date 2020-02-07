WINTHROP – Lila Asenath Maxim Sciuk passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side Feb. 4, 2020.Lila was born in North Wayne, Maine on Dec. 6, 1923, the third of nine children to Adelbert W. Maxim and Hazel Penniman Maxim. She attended a one room school house encompassing grades K -8. Lila attended Winthrop High School and graduated in 1943. She worked several years at Bath Iron Works as a clerk and found a great deal of enjoyment. A few years later she met the man she would marry, Stanley F. Sciuk, stationed at Brunswick Naval Air Base. They were married Dec. 19, 1945 and soon purchased ten acres of land and built their home in Winthrop. Lila worked in Carleton Woolen Mills until their three daughters were born. As her daughters grew, she eventually returned to work at Albany International in North Monmouth and was there until her retirement in 1982. After her beloved husband Stanley passed in 1986, after 42 years of marriage, she traveled extensively with her best friend, Norma Macomber. Lila also volunteered at the area nursing care facilities where everyone there loved her smile and looked forward to her daily visits. She was nominated for the Spirit of America Award and the Winthrop Grange recognized her for her lively spirit and helpful nature.Lila was predeceased by her parents; husband Stanley; her sisters Cleo Maxim, Madelyn Riggs, and Ella Jane Witheral; brothers Adelbert Jr. and Francis Malcolm Maxim.She is survived by her daughters Gail Ann Martel, Linda Sciuk Yeaton and husband Calvin, Wendy Sciuk Shoppe and husband Craig; her brother George (Sonny) Maxim; sisters Theresa Breton and EmilyJoyce Goodie; seven grandchildren;ten great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.The family wishes to thank her very special friend and caregiver, Theresa Harmatys. Visitation will be Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin St., Winthrop. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Winthrop. Burial will be in Glenside Cemetery in the spring.Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

In lieu of flowers,the family asks that donations be made to:

Androscoggin Home& Hospice Care

15 Strawberry Ave.

Lewiston, ME 04240

