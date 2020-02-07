VASSALBORO – Pamela Kick Powning passed away peacefully at home with the loving care of family and husband David present on January 31, 2020, at 12:30 p.m. Pamela was born Jan. 28, 1955, to William P. Kick and Patricia O’Neill of Waterville, Maine. She attended local schools, making and keeping many true friends here through the years whose love and support she was blessed with to the end. She broke loose to head west out of high school and worked variously as the housekeeper for the bassist for The Doors in Woodstock, N.Y., as a produce manager in a co-op in California and attended The College of the Redwoods and Humbolt University before returning home to Waterville in 1977. Pamela then busied herself with self employment bookkeeping with skills she learned at her dad’s knee at The Kennebec Valley Industrial Bank at age 11, taking her business degree at The University of Maine Augusta, founding ABC Accounting, leasing to run Squaw Mountain Ski Resort, working in hospital administration as the vice president of Finance and at the New England Rehabilitation Hospital, reimbursement manager at Maine General and finally as the founder and CEO of Pinnacle It, a software development company in Waterville in 1996. She was awarded Mid Maine Chamber of Commerce Maine Business Person of the year in 2012 with the success of her creation and her considerable civic contributions to the Waterville Development Corp., Homeless Shelter, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Opera House Renovation and Colby College International Host Family Program. Pamela met her husband David in 2014 on Match.com, retired her business in 2015, and married David in 2016, so kind and generous she is much beloved of the Powning tribe from New Brunswick, Canada to Maine, Florida, Nevada and California. Pamela was a gifted water colorist, played guitar and piano and was an avid contra and ballroom dancer. Fearless in business, the world was no more a challenge: zip lining in Costa Rica, paragliding in Utah, skiing the Alps, mycological forays in Mexico, cruising the Carribean, ballroom dancing in Hong Kong, touring Europe and her favorite, Greece. This extraordinary woman, who so generously touched the lives of so many, will be much missed.

Pamela is survived by her mother, Patricia Kick of Waterville, sisters, Cathy Langlais of Winslow, Shelley Kick of Waterville and Kimberly Kick of Augusta; niece, Amanda Garay and family of Winslow, and nephews, Aidan and Christian Connelly and John William all from far away.

She was predeceased by her father, William P. Kick and nephews, Christopher Langlais and Matthew Allen.

Visiting hours will be held at Veilleux and Redington Funeral Home in Waterville on Friday February 28, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Notre Dame Church in Waterville at 11 a.m Following the service, a reception will be held at the church hall.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Waterville Homeless Shelter.

