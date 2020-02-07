HALLOWELL – Valerie L. Nason, 86, of Hallowell passed away on January 26, 2020, at Gray Birch in Augusta.

She was born on April 19, 1933, in Halls Quarry, Maine, to parents Fred and Agatha (Hopkins) Galley.

She attended Bucksport schools and graduated from Bucksport High School.

Valerie worked helping her husband with renting apartments for many years. She enjoyed cooking, loved animals, and gardening; especially her flowers.

She was predeceased by both parents; and her brother, Leonard Galley.

Surviving her are husband, Leonard Nason Jr.; daughter, Lori Merrill; son, John C. Nason; and nephew, Hugh Sipowitz.

A private service will be held in the spring.

Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralalternatives.net

