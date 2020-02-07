The Humane Society Waterville Area staff and volunteers will deliver Puppy Grams between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14. Puppies will be escorted to businesses and organizations in the Waterville Area for a gifted puppy snuggle sessions, according to a news release from the humane society.

Community members can order Puppy Grams for their Valentine until Wednesday, Feb. 12. With a $50 donation, the Puppy Gram package includes a card and bouquet of flowers.

The card artwork has been gifted by local artist and Waterville Creates Outreach Coordinator, Serena Sanborn.

The flower bouquets have been donated by The Robin’s Nest.

For a $100 donation, the recipient also will receive chocolates donated by Christopher Hastings Confections and a Melissa & Doug stuffed animal.

“We are very excited to be offering Puppy Grams this Valentine’s Day” said Outreach Coordinator Julia Sidelinger, according to the news release. “All funds raised will directly benefit the animals in our care. This is a great way to raise awareness of the shelter and offer a fantastic gift experience at the same time.”

To place an order, or for more information, email [email protected].

