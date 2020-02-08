WILLIMANTIC, Conn. — Chase Hubbard, of Knox, was named to the 2019 fall semester dean’s list at Eastern Connecticut State University.

Hubbard is a sophomore who majors in Health Sciences.

Recognition for the dean’s list is given at the end of each semester to matriculated students in good academic standing with a grade point average of 3.50 or higher.

