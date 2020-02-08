MANCHESTER, N.H. — Paige Hutchins, of Chelsea, has been named to the 2019 fall semester dean’s list at Southern New Hampshire University.
Eligibility for the dean’s list requires that a student accumulate an academic grade point average of 3.5-3.699 and earn 12 credits for the semester.
