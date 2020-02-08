LEWISTON – Raymond C. Bineau, 84, died Thursday, February 6, 2020, at the Central Maine Medical Center, Lewiston, following a long illness. He was born in Augusta, Maine, on July 20, 1935, the son of the late Albert and Yvonne (Poulin) Bineau.

Mr. Bineau had been employed by the State of Maine for many years.

He was a member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks.

Mr. Bineau was predeceased by his wife, Constance Bineau; a son, Edward “Ted” Martin; a brother, Benoit Bineau and a sister, Claire Bineau.

He is survived by a son, Terry E. Bineau and his wife, Marylou of Chelsea; his longtime companion, Rose Archibald of Augusta as well as several grandchildren, a great-granddaughter, several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff at MaineGeneral Medical Center and the Woodlands Memory Care in Lewiston for the care and compassion shown to Ray and the family.

At his request, there will be no public visiting hours or funeral service.

Arrangements are under the directions of Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta.

Condolences, stories and photos may be shared through our funeral home website at: www.plummerfh.com.

