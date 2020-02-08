WEST GARDINER – Dale E. Grady, 72, of West Gardiner, died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at home with his family by his side.He was born in Augusta on October 8, 1947, the son of Edward and Pauline (Blanche) Grady. He is predeceased by his parents; Edward and Pauline; the love of his life, his wife, his Cindy; son, Stephen Healey; his best hunting and fishing buddy, Randall Anderson. Dale grew up in Chelsea, Maine and attended Augusta schools and graduated from Erskine Academy in 1967. Upon graduation he enlisted in the Navy, serving until 1970. In 1973, the need to serve called again, he enlisted in the Army National Guard until 1981. While in the guard he also worked as a volunteer firefighter for the Town of Chelsea and worked full time as a firefighter for the Veteran Administration, Togus until he was forced to retire due to health reasons. It was then and he began another way to serve. Dale and Randy Anderson purchased M & M Safety and Engineering. A company that served nursing homes from Mid Maine to Aroostook County. Their prime purpose was to ensure the safety of residents and employees by training, drills and proper working smoke detectors and sprinkler systems. Dale loved to hunt and fish from here to the Golden Road to the Allagash. He was at ease in the outdoors. Many memories were made on some of those fishing and hunting trips with Randy, Darrel, Ricky and Grampa Allen. He passed along his love of the outdoors to his children and grandchildren. Taking them on hunting and fishing trips, teaching them all the tricks. Dad also love to go camping with his family and friends. Meeting many people along the way.Dale was very proud of his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Family was his foundation; a trait he passed along to his family. He is survived by three children; John Healey and companion Angela Jenkins, Tricia Eldridge and husband Corey; William Grady and wife Veronica. Sisters; Linda Miller and husband Kurt and Joyce Grady. His grandchildren; John Roinestad, Tricia, Chad, Justin, Jared Healey, Jessica Simpson, Tyler and Brody Eldridge, Jennifer Cavner, Evan and Emily Grady. five great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.The family wishes to thank Kathy Myrick for her kindness for which his family will pay forward. Also, Tiffeney Brenton who cared for Dad like he was her own. If it wasn’t for your being there daily, we would not have been able to keep him home.Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, February 11, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., where a funeral service with full military honors will follow at 1 p.m., at Staples Funeral Home, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner. A private burial will take place at the Maine Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery at a later date.Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: familyfirstfuneralhomes.com In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dale’s memory to The West Gardiner Rod and Gun Club or the Harold Alfond Center for Canc

