WINTHROP – Keith W. “Kuff” Ruff, 92, passed away on Feb. 4, 2020, at The Maine Veteran’s Home in Augusta.

He was born March 31, 1927, in Rumford, the eldest of four children born to Bruce and Iona (Kilgore) Ruff.

Keith grew up in Rumford and in 1945, his senior year at Stephens High School, he joined the Navy. He proudly served his country in the Pacific Theatre during WWII. Upon his return from service he graduated from UMO with a degree in journalism. His career spanned 40 years, from working in broadcast journalism for WGME radio and TV, serving as Public Relations Manager for Oxford Paper Company and Georgia Pacific Corporation, to becoming Northeast Regional Manager for Government Affairs with Georgia Pacific Corporation. Keith enjoyed his retirement years traveling, attending his grand children’s sporting events, playing the piano, and organizing class reunions for Stephens High. Along the way he made many fond memories with family and friends, all of whom he held dear.

Keith married Joanne Marie Pouliot on Sept. 18, 1954 and together they embarked on a wonderful journey spanning 50 years until Joanne’s passing in 2005. During these years Keith and Joanne had six children, made many special friends, enjoyed music and dancing, boating on the ocean DownEast, and living on the shores of Maranacook Lake in Winthrop. Keith loved playing piano and being a part of The Stragglers, a fun dance band he formed in Rumford in the late 1950s and played gigs from Bethel to Bar Harbor. The Straggler’s reunited annually from 1981- 1985 at the Ruff house in celebration of music and friendship. Keith found time to contribute to his community as well, serving on boards and committees, forming a sports booster club, and coaching many of his children’s sports teams. Creating beautiful flower gardens and building rock walls were also favorite past times.

Keith is survived by his children, his son, Kevin Ruff and his wife Miriam, his daughters, Rebecca Ruff, Kathleen Ruff, Jennifer St. Hilaire and her husband David, Andrea Locklear and her husband, Brandon, and Suzanne Rice and her husband, Jesse; grandchildren, Kristine Hatch and her husband, Dale, Paige Wood, Rachel Goff and her husband, Josh, Renee Montgomery and her husband, Adam, Dave St. Hilaire, Luke St. Hilaire, Drew Buck, Jake Locklear, Jenna Locklear, Abbigale Rice, and Mattilda Rice; great-grandchildren, Miles Hatch, Johnse St. Hilaire, Elias Goff, and Keith’s first great-granddaughter, born Feb. 5, 2020, baby Goff.

To Bill Leader, a life long friend with whom Keith shared much fun and many travels.

“To a Good Life.”

A celebration of life will take place with family and friends this summer.

Special thanks goes to the staff at Maine Veteran’s Home, Augusta and Maine General Hospice, with many thanks to Sue who brightened Keith’s day with her care and comforting way.

Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home, Winthrop, Maine. Thank you to Leon Roberts for your friendship and caring.

In lieu of flowers the family asks donations be made to

Maine General Hospice

P.O. Box 828

Waterville, ME 04903

or

Maine Veteran’s Home

310 Cony Road

Augusta, ME 04330

