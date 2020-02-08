WATERVILLE – Mary “Violet” Doiron Gayne Damren, 87, passed peacefully at Woodlands of Waterville on Tuesday January 28, 2020. Violet was the daughter of Joseph “Alphonse” Doiron and Mary “Josephine” Doiron. Violet was educated in the school system at Madison, Maine and worked periodically in the shoe manufacturing industry but was primarily a homemaker.

Violet was married to Harold D. Gayne Jr., until his death later marrying Francis E. Damren. Violet had eight children and enjoyed spending Sunday’s visiting with them.

Violet was predeceased by her parents, Alphonse and Josephine Doiron, her husbands, Harold D. Gayne Jr., and Francis E. Damren and two daughters, Annette Marie Gayne and Candace Ann Gayne, brother, Aquila J. Doiron and sisters, Edith Doiron Mclaughlin and Yvonne Doiron Tozier.

Surviving Violet are six of her children, Deborah Douglas and husband Roland, Susan Brochu and husband Al, David Gayne and wife Roberta, Deanna Perrault and husband David, Stephen Gayne and wife Sue and Holly Damren and fiancé Joe Kresge; grandchildren Michelle, Heather, Jason, Harold, Michael, Seth, Patrick, Katie, Anthony, Casiana, Josie and Thomas as well as great grandchildren Dj, Jonathan, Eli, Axton and Trent.

Burial to be in Forest Hill Cemetery in the spring 2020. At Mary’s request there will be no funeral or visitation hours.

Arrangements under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, Skowhegan.

