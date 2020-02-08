The Rangeley Skating Club and the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce’s Fifth Annual Rangeley Winterpaloozah event, a celebration of winter activities and competitions for the entire family, will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at Haley Pond in Rangeley, according to a news release from the chamber.

The free event will include skating, curling, pond hockey, fat tire bikes, snowshoes, kick sleds, horse and cart rides, marshmallow roast, snow golf, snow kite, snow castle and more.

For the third year, there will be a slate of pay-to-enter competitions for the entire family (including canine family members), with prizes awarded to winners in each competition. Competitions include the Dog Keg Pull, the Firewood Toss, the Fat Tire Bike Race, the Cardboard Sled Race and, new this year, Buoy Ball.

The day will kick off at 10 a.m. with the Fat Bike Race. The full schedule of events is available on the RangeleyWinterpaloozah Facebook page and the Chamber’s events calendar rangeleymaine.com. Hot lunch will be available starting at 11 a.m. at Haley Pond.

The purchase of a Paloozah Pass entitles the purchaser to entry in all competitions. Paloozah Passes are available at Ecopelagicon and the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce and will be available on the day of the event as well.

Event organizers have announced that the Fifth annual Rangeley Winterpaloozah is officially an endorsed Maine200 bicentennial event, commemorating Maine’s 200th anniversary.

Rangeley Border Patrol agents will join the event this year.

For more information, contact the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce at 864-5571 or [email protected] or the Rangeley Skating Club at 864-2771 or [email protected].

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: