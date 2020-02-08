WINSLOW — “Retirement: Making Your Money Last,” presented by local financial advisor Sasha Fitzpatrick, will begin at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Winslow Public Library, 136 Halifax St., according to a news release from the library.

The free presentation will reveal how to plan for the type of retirement you most desire — and how to help make sure you’ll have the money to pay for it. She will explain, step by step, how to create a financial strategy focused on providing income throughout the entire length of your retirement.

Focusing on all the key issues surrounding retirement finances, Fitzpatrick also will illuminate such key related issues as inflation, health care expenses, and market and investment volatility.

Her 30-minute presentation will be followed by Q & A session, in which attendees can receive specific answers to their questions.

Fitzpatrick is a financial advisor with Edward Jones Investments in Waterville. She previously was a language arts and math teacher at Winslow Junior High School.

For more information, call Lisa Auriemma at Winslow Public Library at 872-1978.

