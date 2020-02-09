A Maine fugitive sought in connection with an attempted homicide last month in the Aroostook County city of Caribou was apprehended Sunday morning in Pennsylvania.

The Caribou Police Department, in a post Sunday on its Facebook page, said that Adrian Covington, 39, was taken into custody by members of the Lansford, Pennsylvania, police department. Covington will remain in a Pennsylvania jail pending his extradition to Maine, where he will face charges of aggravated attempted murder.

Lansford police gave a more detailed description of how they came into contact with Covington in a press release posted on the department’s Facebook page Sunday evening.

According to Lansford police, members of the Allentown City Police Department notified them that Covington could be in their community. Lansford police found Covington hiding in a home. He was arrested around 5 a.m. Sunday and charged with being a fugitive from justice. He was being held Sunday night on $200,000 cash bail. Lansford police said that Covington has addresses in New York City.

Authorities have been searching for Covington since Jan. 11, when he allegedly shot and wounded a man during an early morning incident on River Road in Caribou. The victim suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

After the shooting occurred, Caribou police found Covington’s sport utility vehicle. It it not clear how he got as far away as Pennsylvania.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: