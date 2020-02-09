I recommend reading “On the Other Foot,” the latest in the series of taut novels set at Harvard Law School in which a professor is murdered with his own footwear. Previous books in the series include “Tootsies,” “Toe Jam” and “The Cuban Heel.”

In “On the Other Foot,” Professor Alan Dershowitz is done in with his own flip-flops.

 

Powers McGuire

Augusta

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles