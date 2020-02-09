I recommend reading “On the Other Foot,” the latest in the series of taut novels set at Harvard Law School in which a professor is murdered with his own footwear. Previous books in the series include “Tootsies,” “Toe Jam” and “The Cuban Heel.”

In “On the Other Foot,” Professor Alan Dershowitz is done in with his own flip-flops.

Powers McGuire

Augusta

