The Cony indoor track team may not have the biggest numbers. But the team has shown time and again that it has some of the top talent.

And if Saturday’s performance at the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference championships in Brunswick was any indicator — taking a second-place finish to Winslow for the KVAC B crown — the Rams are ready to make some noise at the Class B championships Saturday in Lewiston.

On the girls side, there was an expectation of performance from the start for multiple reasons. The Rams moved from Class A to Class B this season, running against teams the group usually faces during outdoor season. And with a group that finished last spring as KVAC champion — and third at states — it immediately made the Rams one of the teams to beat from the get-go this winter.

“I think that we were really excited, because we did decent last season with (fewer numbers),” junior Anna Reny said. “Knowing that we had a few girls transfer from basketball, we had some kids that normally run outdoor and decided to run indoor. Knowing that we had more talent on the team than we did last year, we were super excited coming in, but also didn’t know exactly where that was going to place us with other teams. It’s really good to see our standings overall.”

Reny has consistently been one of Cony’s top sprinters and has been a force in the hurdles, winning the KVAC title in the event on Saturday. She’s also one of the team’s more senior members. The Rams are rounded out by a talented — albeit young — supporting cast. Sophomore Grace Kirk has had a strong season in distance events, and won the conference championship Saturday in the 800-meter run.

“I would say we’re more spread out (events-wise),” Kirk said. “We have strength in a lot of the distance events, as well as the sprinting and hurdling events. I think the only events we’re not covering are the shot put and long jump and the 2-mile. But we have the middle distance, mile, even the 55 (meters).”

“They’re pretty young,” Cony head coach Kevin Russell said. “We usually have about four boys and six or eight girls and the number remains the same, they don’t change. I think this year, the girls, I think we’ve got about five or six that can score points. But they’re pretty much dedicated, they’ve bought into the program. And they’re hard workers and it’s paid off for them.”

The Rams have also been creative in finding members of the squad to round out events, collect points and help challenge for a team title. Sophomore Kristen Kirk , who is also a member of the Cony girls basketball team, pulled double-duty during the winter, keeping basketball as a priority but providing a strong boost to the Rams in the sprinting, hurdles and jumping events. While producing for the track team, she also worked her way into the starting lineup for the basketball team.

“I thought it was going to be a lot,” Kristen Kirk said. “Because I take honors classes (in school). I was a little worried that I wouldn’t have time for the work. But I just use my class time well and try to manage that so I don’t have a lot to do after school, because I’m pretty busy. With scheduling, most of the track stuff is after basketball, or meets are on the weekends, so it doesn’t really interfere (with basketball) too much.

“I can’t ask for a better kid to (pull off both sports),” Cony girls basketball coach Adam Rich said. “She’s such a good kid.”

Cony has also made noise on the boys side. Though too small to challenge for a team title, the Rams have been led by freshman Conor Morin, who won conference titles in the high jump (5-8) and the triple-jump (41-11.25), as well as junior Casey Gallant, who has provided solid efforts in the mile and 2-mile.

With Cony’s youth, there’s every reason to believe the Rams can challenge for titles — indoor and outdoor — for the forseeable future.

“Last year for outdoor, we placed third at states,” Grace Kirk said. “So we’re hoping that in the next couple of years, where we’re not really losing anyone, that we just see a lot more improvement and possibly get the title in the next couple of years.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: