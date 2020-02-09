I am looking to find the descendants of Robert Leslie Blanchard, who died in November 1987 and was married to Mariam Marr. His obituary lists several siblings, step children, nieces and nephews.

Robert L. Blanchard and my father Leo Rogowski must have been stationed together in the Army at Fort Devens, Massachusetts, in the early 1940s during World War II. I came into possession of Blanchard’s Army hat, which has his name written inside with his Army serial number. The hat was with my father’s Army uniform, which I inherited. One day while putting the uniform away, I noticed that someone else’s name was written inside the hat, a name I was not familiar with.

I have been trying to research the right family for several years, and at this point in time I would like to see if anyone of his descendants would like to have his hat. His obituary has listed several of them in the Oakland area.

I can be reached by email at [email protected].

Ann J. Chapdelaine

North Attleborough, Massachusetts

