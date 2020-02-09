A Massachusetts man slid 300 feet down a cliff and was rescued by game wardens Saturday night in Dixfield, Maine.
Robert Burns, 54, of Waltham, Mass., was looking over Bull Rock cliff on Holt Hill when he lost his footing and fell down the cliff face, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife said in a news release.
Burns was “severely injured” and fading in and out of consciousness when game wardens arrived late Saturday night. The rescuers loaded him onto a sled and carried him out to an ambulance around 2 a.m. He then took a helicopter to Central Maine Medical Center.
Burns had driven up the hill in an all-terrain vehicle with his nephew, and the fall happened around 10:30 p.m., in sub-zero temperatures. The nephew, whom authorities did not name, called for help.
Numerous other agencies responded to the scene, including Dixfield police, several rescue teams, a local snowmobile club and fire departments from Dixfield, Peru, Mexico and Rumford.
