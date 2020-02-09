Please vote no on Question 1 on March 3. It is truly a matter of life and death. A yes vote is not against Big Pharma, as it is being presented by some. It has nothing to do with Big Pharma. Instead a yes vote takes away the law recently passed that protects children and vulnerable people in our communities from serious diseases once wiped out by vaccines. We have seen a resurgence of these diseases with exemptions for vaccines that go beyond the medically necessary cases.

To get a sense of the magnitude of the problem, visit a cemetery and look at all the graves of infants and toddlers who died before the advent of theses medicines in the late 1950s and early ’60s. Compare the number of them to the number who have died at such a young age more recently. This shows the life savings impact of vaccines.

Mainers are too smart to be fooled by a campaign of twisted facts. Vote no on Question 1.

Joel Packer

Litchfield

