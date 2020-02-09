PITTSTON – Charles H. Ricker, 92, died peacefully Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 at Augusta Rehabilitation Center. He was born July 8, 1927 in Pittston, the son of Walter and Maybelle Ricker.Charlie graduated from Gardiner High School in 1944 and was drafted in the US Military. When he returned home from his brief service, he spent many years working for Commonwealth Shoe company and went on to work in maintenance at Crowe Rope until he retired.He married his high school sweetheart, Anna J. Newell on Oct. 28, 1949. Together they enjoyed camping, and spending time at their camp on Cobbossee Stream in West Gardiner. He loved country western music and was a member of the “Country Rascals”- a band that played locally. He also especially enjoyed visiting his favorite lunch spots with friends. He will be remembered for his incredible sense of humor and knack for do-it-yourself projects. Charlie was a member of The Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses for many years where he made lifelong friendships. Charlie was predeceased by his wife Anna J. (Newell) Ricker; his parents; two brothers, Walter Ricker and Howard Ricker, sister, Betty King; and his two sons, C. Douglas Ricker and William Ricker. He is survived by his daughter-in-law Hope Ricker and her companion Bruce Alexander Jr. of Pittston; grandson Jeffrey Ricker and his companion Shaina Buhler of Greenville, granddaughter Melissa Jordan and her husband Daniel of Porter; a great-granddaughter Paige Ricker and great-grandson Grady Jordan; sister Ethel Pooler of Bradford; as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews. Per Charlie’s request there will be no visiting-hours or funeral service. A memorial celebration honoring him will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank Charlie’s good friends Don Cookson and Cindy Estabrook for all the care and support they offered allowing Charlie to live independently and the staff at Augusta Rehabilitation for their compassion. Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Charlie’s name to

Kennebec Valley Humane Society

10 Pet Haven Ln.

Augusta, ME 04330

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous