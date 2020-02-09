CHELSEA – Erline I. Hendsbee, 87, of Chelsea, died Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at her home. She was born in East Benton on July 14, 1932, the daughter of Ralph and Catherine (Thompson) Haskell. She grew up in East Benton and attended school.

Erline enjoyed spending time with friends and family weather it was visiting at her house or going out to eat. She was a homemaker and she took pride in caring for her family and including taking in boarders into her home. Erline was a great lover of the Lord. She attended the Kennebec Valley Assembly of God Church.

Thank you, Lord,

for saving my soul.

Thank you, Lord,

for making me whole.

Thank you, Lord,

for giving to me the great

salvation so rich

and so free.

She was predeceased by her parents; husband John Hendsbee; daughter Diane Hendsbee; and sister Madline Burns.

Erline is survived by two children, David Hendsbee, Pam Field and husband Robert, all of Chelsea; five grandchildren, Rick, Tim and Chris Hendsbee of Levant and Bangor, Steve and Ryan Field of Chelsea and Farmingdale; 11 great-grandchildren; a special daughter-in-law Rhonda Hendsbee; sister Darlene Hulett of Widnsor; and a very special life long friend, Nancy Brann.

A graveside service will be held in the Spring at the Maine Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery in Augusta.

Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

