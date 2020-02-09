NORRIDGEWOCK – Ida R. Garland, 98, of Norridgewock passed away peacefully on Feb. 7, 2020 at Woodlawn Nursing Home in Skowhegan.

Ida was born in Rome on Jan. 13, 1922, daughter of Albert and Elva (Brown) Grant. She was educated in Rome and Norridgewock schools. She attended Norridgewock High School until it burned. Ida married Edwin Garland on March 30, 1940, moving to Norridgewock where they worked and raised their family. Ida worked at Norrwock Shoe off and on throughout the years. She was a member and attended the Baptist Church in Norridgewock until her health failed. She enjoyed camping at Moose Pond and McGraw pond where she made many friends over the years.

She was predeceased by her parents, Albert and Elva Grant; husband, Edwin Garland Sr.; daughter, Carole Emerson, sons, Earl Garland and Gerry Garland; brothers, Harold, Harry, Earl, Albert and Paul Grant, sisters, Emily (Grant) Luce, Shirley (Grant) Libby, and Joanne (Grant) Luce; two daughters-in-law, Pricilla Garland and Doreen Garland, and son-in-law, Joseph Griffeth.

Ida is survived by her children, Edwin Garland Jr. and wife Jeanette, Rita Jones and husband James, Donna Foss and husband Frederick, all of Norridgewock; daughter-in-law, Sandra Garland of Florida, and daughter-in-law Linda Garland of Skowhegan; 18 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to visit from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 at Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan. A funeral service and committal will be held in the late spring at Norridgewock Baptist Church and Oak Cemetery in Norridgewock.

