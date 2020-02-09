According to the Military Times, half of all active-duty service members are unhappy with President Trump. According to Fox News, on Jan. 26, half of all Americans say Donald Trump should be convicted and removed. According to an NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll (Jan. 26-29) 52 percent of voters believe Trump abused the power of his office and 53 percent believe he obstructed Congress by not cooperating with the impeachment investigation and by directing government employees not to comply with subpoenas.

If Donald Trump is such a great leader and problem solver as he constantly boasts, why can’t he unite the country? Perhaps he never read or heard of this warning first attributed to Christ and repeated by Abraham Lincoln: “A house divided against itself will not stand.”

Perhaps he doesn’t think the ongoing division in our country is a problem. Or perhaps he doesn’t remember his own words to Fox and Friends in 2013, when he was asked who should take the blame, who should be “fired,” who should bear responsibility: “Well, if you say who gets fired it always has to be the top. I mean, problems start from the top and they have to get solved from the top and the president’s the leader. And he’s got to get everybody in a room and he’s got to lead.”

Paul Totaro

Bar Harbor

