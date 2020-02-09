I am voting yes on Question 1 on March 3 because I believe in people over profits. My children and I recently returned to Maine after the death of my husband. I just finished my bachelor’s degree so I can teach and have the same schedule as my children; however if this law isn’t repealed we will choose to move back out of state.
I know teachers are needed here and our extended family mostly lives in Maine, but with three children all having severe reactions to vaccinations and doctors having their medical licenses questioned for writing valid medical exemptions in other states that have eliminated exemptions, I know Maine will see the same issues. The pharmaceutical companies are profiting greatly with a product that they have zero liability for, and over $4 billion has been paid out (not by pharmaceutical companies) as a result of vaccine injuries and deaths. How can we mandate a product that has risk of death listed as a possible side effect?
I wish more people would realize this isn’t about whether people should vaccinate. Many of us voting yes on Question 1 do or did vaccinate. This is about our representatives being bought.
Katie Hewett
Machias
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Editorials
Our View: Don’t be fooled by anti-vaccination Maine referendum campaign
-
Local & State
Maine State Police may be spying on you
-
Letters to the Editor
With Trump, problems start at the top
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: Feb. 9
-
Letters to the Editor
No on Question 1 will save lives
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.