STRATHAM, N.H. — A Maine man has been arrested in connection with the suspicious death of a woman in Stratham, New Hampshire, authorities said Monday.

Robert Pavao, 20, of Berwick, Maine, is charged with second-degree murder for knowingly causing the death of the 46-year-old woman by assaulting her, the New Hampshire attorney general and police said.

Pavao was expected to be arraigned on Monday. It was not immediately known if he is being represented by an attorney. An autopsy was expected to be conducted on Monday.

