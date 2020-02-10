SOUTH CHINA — Erskine Academy will host an 8th grade open house at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, in the gym at 309 Windsor Road.

All 8th grade students and their parents from the surrounding communities are invited to attend.

The administration strongly encourages all incoming freshmen and their parents to attend this event as registration materials will be available and information about the course selection process will be provided.

In the case of inclement weather, a snow date of Thursday, Feb. 27, has been set.

Parents who are unable to attend this event are asked to call the Guidance Office at 445-2964 to request registration materials.

