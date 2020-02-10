The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday announced that the first person in Maine will be tested for the 2019 novel coronavirus, a virus that has sickened more than 40,000 people in China and killed more than 900.
In a news release issued Monday afternoon, the Maine CDC said that the potential risk to the public of contracting the disease remains low.
The individual, who will be tested, has voluntarily agreed to remain at home, in accordance with federal CDC guidelines.
“The potential risk to the general public is low,” the Maine CDC said in its statement. “Maine CDC is releasing this information to keep the public informed, as has been the practice of other states. Individuals from 37 other states and U.S. territories have been tested for the 2019 novel coronavirus.”
A total of 12 people have tested positive for coronavirus in six states. There have been no confirmed cases in Maine. The vast majority of tests have come back negative.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Skowhegan detective one of 25 selected nationwide to attend Secret Service training
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Environmental regulators say Lewiston scrap metal firm violated clean water laws
-
Local & State
Waterville man allegedly exposed himself to girl at Augusta store, police say
-
Local & State
Maine lawmakers weigh bill to increase first responder death benefit
-
Schools and Education
Hodgkin hired as Winthrop Public Schools superintendent
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.