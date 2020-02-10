The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday announced that the first person in Maine will be tested for the 2019 novel coronavirus, a virus that has sickened more than 40,000 people in China and killed more than 900.

In a news release issued Monday afternoon, the Maine CDC said that the potential risk to the public of contracting the disease remains low.

The individual, who will be tested, has voluntarily agreed to remain at home, in accordance with federal CDC guidelines.

“The potential risk to the general public is low,” the Maine CDC said in its statement. “Maine CDC is releasing this information to keep the public informed, as has been the practice of other states. Individuals from 37 other states and U.S. territories have been tested for the 2019 novel coronavirus.”

A total of 12 people have tested positive for coronavirus in six states. There have been no confirmed cases in Maine. The vast majority of tests have come back negative.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: