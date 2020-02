WHEATON, Ill. — Adrienne Lakey, of Winslow, has been named to the 2019 fall semester dean’s list at Wheaton College.

To earn dean’s list honors at Wheaton, an undergraduate student must carry 12 or more credit hours and achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher on the 4.0 scale.

