A group that is working to preserve Maine’s new vaccine law rolled out its first ad on Monday, spending $476,000 to blanket southern Maine with television ads that support vaccinations, funded by pharmaceutical manufacturers.

The 30-second spot by Maine Street Solutions, a consulting and lobbying firm, features Dr. Laura Blaisdell, a Yarmouth pediatrician, and Dr. Syd Sewall, an Augusta pediatrician, touting the value of vaccines to protect children from preventable diseases. Blaisdell is also co-founder of Maine Families for Vaccines, a coalition of parents, doctors, public health advocates, hospitals and other health groups urging a “no” vote on Question 1 in the March 3 referendum.

The “Yes on 1 to Reject Big Pharma” group – which wants to overturn the new law – had previously outpaced Maine Families for Vaccines in fundraising, with $315,000 raised to oppose the law, and $58,000 by Maine Families for Vaccines to preserve the law. But Maine Street Solutions – with financial backing from vaccine manufacturers – is stepping up with the advertising buys, said Bobby Reynolds, a spokesman for the lobbying group.

The firm, which has offices in Augusta, Portland, Boston and Washington, D.C., is connected to the Protect Schools Ballot Question Committee that opposes Question 1 on the March 3 ballot. The ballot question would repeal the vaccine law passed by the Legislature last year that eliminates religious and philosophic exemptions that parents can currently use to opt their children out of vaccines required for school. Medical exemptions would still be permitted.

“Thousands of Maine kids would be vulnerable to infectious and even deadly diseases,” Blaisdell said in the ad. Blaisdell is also a co-founder of Maine Families for Vaccines, which is fighting to maintain the new law.

The Yes on 1 to Reject Big Pharma group is arguing that the new law infringes on parental rights to opt their children out of the vaccines. The Yes on 1 campaign is working to “reject government and pharmaceutical industry overreach, and restore medical freedom.”

Reynolds said that the opponents are working to “reject modern medicine.”

“When you don’t have an argument, you have to come up with a boogeyman,” Reynolds said, referring to the “reject big pharma” theme adopted by the “Yes on 1” campaign.

