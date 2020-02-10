The Kennebec Historical Society’s February public presentation, “Lost Indian Tribes of Western Maine,” is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Hope Baptist Church, at 726 Western Ave., in Manchester.

Hopelessly caught between the colonial aims of several European nations, primarily England and France, Maine’s native population never stood a chance. Dozens of tribes in western Maine were decimated by an endless series of war, disease, trauma and displacement from their homelands. Their cultural presence has been lost to the world; their histories are told by white men.

This presentation locates the tribes along western Maine rivers and identifies the forces that sealed their fates.

Learn of the names of Wawenocks kidnapped by George Weymouth and Capt. Henry Harlow, of the murder of Squanto, and of the western Maine Indians who were tricked into capture at Dover, New Hampshire, and later imprisoned, hanged, or sold into slavery never to be heard from again.

The KHS speaker, Peter Stowell, grew up in Andover and Bethel. Educated at Gould Academy, the University of Maine, and Tulane University in New Orleans, he was entranced early by the majesty of Oxford County’s mountains and rivers and began exploring its history and geography as a child.

He is now focused on recovering cultural information long lost to present generations through assiduous research in newspapers, official state and federal directories and reports, and informed sources.

For his presentation, Stowell has collected information on Maine’s Indians from more than 100 sources, some of them dating back to the early 1600s and most of them dating before 1900.

The free presentation will be followed by some light refreshments, donations accepted.

For more information, call 622-7718.

