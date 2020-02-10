Ruth Ann Senff-Wiemer, of Union, will be the next Vose Library Armchair Adventure at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at the library at 392 Common Road, Union.

Inspired by her love of mountains, Wiemer will share her photos and adventure on the ancient European/Asian pilgrim route, “El Camino.” She and her daughter hiked approximately 180 miles from Porto, Portugal to Cathedral de Compostella Santiago, Spain and met people of all ages from all over the world.

Refreshments and conversation will follow in the main lobby.

For more information, call the library at 785-4733.

