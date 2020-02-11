An 80-year-old man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after his pickup truck flipped over Tuesday, off the Winding Hill Road in Norridgewock, officials said.

Dana Campbell of Norridgewock was driving his GMC pickup truck on the wrong side of the road around noon when he encountered another vehicle, tried to get into the correct lane and ran off the road, according to Michael Mitchell, chief deputy for the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office.

Campbell, who wasn’t wearing a seat belt, was trapped inside the vehicle, and firefighters were forced to remove the windshield of the truck in order to pull him out, according to Mitchell.

Once out of the vehicle, Campbell was taken by an ambulance to Redington-Fairview Hospital in Skowhegan with minor head injuries. Campbell’s current condition is unconfirmed.

Excessive speed and “slushy” road conditions reportedly contributed to the cause of the crash, according to Mitchell.

