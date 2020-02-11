ROTTERDAM, N.Y. – Donald L. Paradise, 90, of Rotterdam, N.Y. passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 after a brief illness. Don was the beloved husband of the late Joan S. Beaulieu Paradise (2005). He was born in Skowhegan on Dec. 23, 1929 to the late Wilfred and Dorothy (Demo) Paradise.

After proudly serving in the United States Marine Corps, Don pursued his education in Boston where he earned a degree in engineering. In 1953 Don and Joan were married and settled in Schenectady, N.Y. where they built a beautiful loving family. Don enjoyed a career of 35 years as an engineer with the General Electric Company. As one of the original members and ushers of St Gabriel’s church, Don served on the Parish Council and chaired the building and grounds committee for many years.

Upon retiring, Don and Joan spent summers at their camp on Great Moose Lake in Hartland where they enjoyed many treasured evenings trolling for perch. Family often came to visit and Don would patiently teach his grandchildren the art of fishing. After a traditional lobster feed a late night game of cards would follow.

Don was quite the handyman and craftsman. He was often seen lending a helping hand to neighbors with projects. He was well known for his homemade cutting board hot pads and also loved to make beautiful handmade treasure boxes which he gave as gifts of appreciation and love. Don’s biggest project after remodeling his wonderful camp was working with his son Peter who was building his first home from the bottom up. Don was passionate about his cars and was known for his meticulous care especially his beloved 1960 Oldsmobile which he purchased new and it continues to shine today as it did the day it was purchased.

Don is survived by his four children, Linda Paradise (Bob DiDonna) of Burnt Hills N.Y., Diane Sisto (John) of Stillwater N.Y., Donna Chauvin (Bill) of Stillwater N..Y and Peter Paradise (Marilyn) of Union Springs N.Y.; six grandchildren, Jennifer Carroll (Mike), Nicholas Carbo (Janet), Randy Carbo, Louis Sisto (Erin), Dorothy Sisto and Marisa Paradise (Nick Dietschler); and six great-grandchildren, Anthony, Gabriella, Lydia, Alex, Ellie Carbo and Averi Sisto.

Don was predeceased by his two brothers, James Paradise and Richard Pye.

Calling hours will be held Wednesday, Feb. 12, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Demarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Avenue, Rotterdam, N.Y. Funeral services will begin on Thursday morning, 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home followed at 10 a.m. by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Gabriel’s Church, 3040 Hamburg Street, Rotterdam, N.Y. Burial will follow in St Joseph’s Cemetery Schenectady, N.Y.

Condolences and memories may be shared at demarcostonefuneralhome.com.

Contributions in Don’s memory can be made to

St Gabriel’s Church

3040 Hamburg Street

Rotterdam, N.Y.

